‘Assault’ on Chief Secreatry: Kejriwal says he is ready to be questioned today

Kejriwal, in his letter told police that he wanted to record the proceedings. (File) Kejriwal, in his letter told police that he wanted to record the proceedings. (File)

A day after Delhi Police summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to join the ongoing investigation into the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, he agreed to be questioned. In a letter to the Station House Officer of Civil Lines police station, Kejriwal said he would be available at 5 pm on Friday at his camp office in his home. On Thursday, police had sent him a notice under CrPC Section 160, asking him to join the investigation at 11 am on Friday.

Kejriwal, in his letter, also told police that he wanted to record the proceedings. He added that if police have issues with him video recording the proceedings, they can make arrangements for the same and provide him with the video after questioning ends. However, Additional DCP (north district) Harendra Singh rejected his proposal. “We cannot allow him to make any video of the questioning, according to 161 (3) of the CrPC. We have received Kejriwal’s response and we will go to his camp office on Friday at 5 pm to question him.”

The notice was issued almost two months after Prakash alleged he was beaten up during a meeting at Kejriwal’s house on February 19. AAP MLAs, Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, had been arrested and later released on bail. They had also conducted a search at Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines on February 23 to recover CCTV footage. They had seized the hard disk with the CCTV footage, and a forensic report of its contents is awaited.

Police have questioned 11 MLAs present at CM’s residence at the time. His private secretary Bibhav Kumar was questioned last month, after which police claimed there may have been a “planned conspiracy” to attack Prakash.

Sources said police have prepared a list of about 45 questions for Kejriwal, including why he called Prakash for a meeting so late at night.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App