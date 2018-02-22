Assault case: Delhi government staff to observe 5-minutes silence as protest every day

- Delhi Chief Secretary row: Bureaucrats to continue to boycott meetings called by Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers
Delhi government employees will observe a five-minute silence outside their respective offices every working day till steps are taken to “ensure their safety and dignity”, the IAS body said here on Thursday.
The decision to observe the silent protest during lunch break, came two days after Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged that he was beaten up by two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The alleged assault took place at the Chief Minister’s residence on Monday midnight, where Prakash was summoned for an emergency meeting.
Following the allegation, the IAS Association on Tuesday took the decision that officers would not meet or talk even over the phone to the Chief Minister, his ministers or MLAs till Kejriwal apologised and took action.
“The assault on the Chief Secretary has breached the faith of all government employees in the political executive of Delhi.
“The employees of Delhi Government and other organisations will observe a five minute silence outside their respective offices to express their anguish over the breach of faith by the political executive,” IAS Association said in a statement.
Both the alleged attackers — Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal — were sent to judicial custody for a day on Wednesday. Their bail pleas will be taken up later on Thursday.
- Feb 22, 2018 at 4:46 pmIt would be nice if these babus observe a protest of not taking bribes , atleast for an hour every day and work genuinely for 2 hours everyday!! Bloodsuckers, along with politicians and contractor mafia, you are looting the nation every day. The Delhi government should relieve all these fellows, starting from that Chief secretary and employ staff on yearly contract. Work will be done faster, more efficiently and with less corruption.Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 5:23 pmFine, Everybody should be sacked and administration will be controlled by Taliban AAP .Good proposalReply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 4:43 pmThe government officer's must resign en mass.New CS and all staffs must be replaced with new ones.AAP will be thankful if LG also resigns and a new LG,who is impartial and honest,is appointed.Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 5:26 pmWho will select new L G?.Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 4:18 pmDelhi government staff should also protest by exposing all the corrupt deals / favours made by Delhi MLAs, Ministers. The officers should not approve any file which is against the interest of the people, even if there are threats / pressure. Finally do not vote for AAP in all upcoming elections. Surprise to see that CPM and CPI are silent on this incident and they are not supporting government employees.Reply