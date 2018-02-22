Assault case: Delhi government staff to observe 5-minutes silence as protest every day

The alleged assault took place at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Monday midnight, where Prakash was summoned for an emergency meeting. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File) The alleged assault took place at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Monday midnight, where Prakash was summoned for an emergency meeting. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File)

Delhi government employees will observe a five-minute silence outside their respective offices every working day till steps are taken to “ensure their safety and dignity”, the IAS body said here on Thursday.

The decision to observe the silent protest during lunch break, came two days after Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged that he was beaten up by two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The alleged assault took place at the Chief Minister’s residence on Monday midnight, where Prakash was summoned for an emergency meeting.

Following the allegation, the IAS Association on Tuesday took the decision that officers would not meet or talk even over the phone to the Chief Minister, his ministers or MLAs till Kejriwal apologised and took action.

“The assault on the Chief Secretary has breached the faith of all government employees in the political executive of Delhi.

“The employees of Delhi Government and other organisations will observe a five minute silence outside their respective offices to express their anguish over the breach of faith by the political executive,” IAS Association said in a statement.

Both the alleged attackers — Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal — were sent to judicial custody for a day on Wednesday. Their bail pleas will be taken up later on Thursday.

