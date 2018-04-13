Asking EWS students for fee unethical: Delhi HC

The bench then issued notices to SLS DAV Public School in Mausan Vihar and DAV Public School in Rohini, and listed the matter for further hearing on May 22. The bench then issued notices to SLS DAV Public School in Mausan Vihar and DAV Public School in Rohini, and listed the matter for further hearing on May 22.

The Delhi High Court Thursday termed as “unethical” the move by two private unaided schools demanding fee from EWS students studying in Class IX, and restrained them from asking the children to leave.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Delhi government, and sought their stand on a plea seeking to ensure that all schools on government land strictly comply with the law on free and compulsory education to all children.

NGO Social Jurist — which filed the plea and was represented by advocate Ashok Agarwal —informed the court that several students under the EWS category, who have passed Class VIII in 2017-18 from the two private schools, were asked to pay fee for Class IX or take their transfer certificates.

The bench then issued notices to SLS DAV Public School in Mausan Vihar and DAV Public School in Rohini, and listed the matter for further hearing on May 22. Asking how they can do this to poor children, the bench said, “This is totally unethical on part of the school.”

It said both schools are prohibited from removing or demanding fee from EWS students promoted to Class IX till the next date of hearing, and said that the Delhi government should look into the issue. Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose said he will take instructions on the same.

