ASI tries to kill wife, her sister before shooting himself in Manesar

An Assistant Sub-Inspector allegedly shot himself dead at his Manesar residence on Tuesday morning — after shooting at his wife and his sister-in-law, police said. According to police, the incident took place around 7 am at the quarters inside the National Security Guard (NSG) camp in Manesar.

“Jitender Kumar was with the BSF and had been posted here on deputation for around one-and-a-half years,” said Ashok Kumar, DCP (South). The 34-year-old allegedly used his service revolver to shoot his wife, Guddan Yadav (29), and sister-in-law, Khushboo (18), before shooting himself in the neck. His two children, a two-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter, who were also in the quarters at the time, escaped unhurt.

Police said Yadav, who sustained a bullet injury to her chest, and Khushboo, who was shot in the stomach, were operated upon on Tuesday afternoon. “The ASI died on the spot while Yadav and Khushboo were rushed to Rockland Hospital by other residents, who were alerted by the sound of gunshots. They are out of danger,” said Dharambir Singh, ACP (Manesar).

The statements of the two victims had not been recorded till evening, police said. “The women are not in a condition to give a statement. Once their versions are taken, a case will be registered,” he said. “It appears to be a case of family friction or dispute, but this can only be confirmed after further investigation,” said inspector Rahul, Station House Officer (SHO), Manesar police station. ASI Kumar, police said, hailed from Kanpur. “His family has been alerted. A post-mortem will be conducted after they arrive,” the SHO said.

