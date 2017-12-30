ASI heading home assaulted, pistol, mobile snatched

A 40-year-old traffic police personnel was robbed of his service pistol by a group of men while he was returning from duty in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar. The victim was also beaten up by the assailants. Police said the victim, Babulal, is an assistant sub-inspector posted with the Burari traffic circle.

“The incident took place Thursday night when he was heading home in west Delhi’s Vikas Nagar on his motorcycle. When he reached a desolate spot near Najafgarh drain around 11.50 pm, a car stopped in front of his motorbike. Some men got out of the car, and started arguing with him. He was in civilian dress at the time. They beat him up and snatched money and valuables from him. They also snatched his pistol before fleeing,” a senior police officer said.

Babulal informed police about the incident with the help of a passerby and was admitted to a hospital. “In his complaint, he alleged that two cars followed his motorbike while he was returning home. An FIR has been registered and police are trying to identify them,” the officer said.

