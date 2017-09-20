ASI found dead with a gunshot wound at Delhi home

Representational Image Representational Image

A 46-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was found dead in his home early Tuesday morning, with a gunshot wound to his head, said Gurgaon Police. The ASI was posted as the Pali Chowki in-charge in Faridabad. Officers are trying to find his son, who has been missing since the incident.

According to police, the incident took place around 3:30 am, although the ASI’s body was discovered close to 5 am, with police being alerted soon after. “CCTV footage shows his son leaving their home at 3.40 am. He has been missing since,” said Harinder Singh, ACP (DLF).

According to police, the wife and mother of the deceased, ASI Naresh Yadav, were at their home in Nathupur village when the crime took place. However, all family members were sleeping in different rooms and claim to not have heard anything.

“It was only in the morning, when Yadav’s mother woke up and realised he had not taken their pet dog for its morning walk, that his body was discovered,” said Singh, adding that no weapon was found at the scene.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App