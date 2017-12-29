ASI found dead in Rohini barracks, police say suicide

A 45-year-old Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector was found dead inside the barracks of South Rohini police station on Thursday morning. According to police, the deceased, Ramesh Kumar, was posted at South Rohini Police Station. He was found with a bullet wound to his chest.

“The incident came to light Thursday at 8 am when some personnel found his body, lying in a pool of blood. His pistol was also found on the spot. Senior officers were informed about the incident and his body was shifted to nearby hospital,” a senior police officer said.

Prima facie, it appears that he shot himself with his service pistol, said Rajneesh Gupta, DCP (Rohini). No suicide note was found on the spot, and the reason why he took the extreme step is still not clear, the officer said.

His shift had ended at 8 pm, following which he did not go home but instead retired to the barracks, the officer said, adding that Kumar did not return his service pistol after his shift got over, as per protocol. Kumar had joined the Delhi Police as a constable in 1995.

ens

