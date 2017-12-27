Ashram raid: DCW rescues two minors

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Tuesday rescued two minor girls from spiritual leader Virender Dev Dixit’s ashram in Karawal Nagar. Till now, a total of 48 minors have been rescued from his ashrams across Delhi.

“On Monday, we inspected the Karawal Nagar ashram and found six girls, of whom several appeared to be minors. Today (Tuesday) morning, we called the Child Welfare Committee Chairperson to identify them. Two of them were identified as minors and rescued. They will be sent to the same place the 46 other girls are kept. They will be counselled so that we can ascertain their actual age,” said DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

“We’ll also try to find out who their parents are, where they stay and under what conditions were the minors sent to the ashram. There are affidavits which have been signed about these girls and they have dedicated their lives to the service of the baba. So the parents will identified and a full-fledged enquiry will take place as per the directions of the Delhi High Court,” she said.

