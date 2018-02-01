As trader fury rises, Hardeep Puri proposes amending Master Plan: Lower conversion charges, business in basement on table

Union minister Hardeep Puri addresses the media Wednesday. (PTI photo) Union minister Hardeep Puri addresses the media Wednesday. (PTI photo)

Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri gave a breather to Delhi traders on Wednesday by saying that the Delhi Master Plan will be amended to take care of their concerns.

Puri was speaking at a press conference against the backdrop of the Supreme Court-ordered sealing drive in the city, which has seen several shops in major Delhi markets, including Defence Colony, Hauz Khas and Karol Bagh, being sealed over the past few weeks.

Puri said that while the Master Plan will be amended by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the processing time will be reduced.

To make changes in the Master Plan, a 45-day notice for public hearing and objections has to be given after the amendments have been finalised. Puri said that the Centre had decided to reduce this to three days considering the urgency of the matter.

Puri also said the ministry had proposed that uniform Floor Area Ratio (FAR) in commercial-cum-residential plots and commercial complexes be applied. In the existing FAR, buildings up to three stories can be constructed. A higher FAR will mean the addition of another floor.

The DDA board will meet on February 2 to discuss the proposals. Puri also said the Ministry had proposed allowing commercial activities in basements in all commercial areas after the charges had been paid. Penalty for not paying conversion charges, which are currently 10 times the annual conversion charges, could also be reduced to lower the burden on traders.

Traders in the city have been bearing the brunt of sealing for the past several weeks, after sealing started in the city following a Supreme Court order.

For the past two weeks, a pitched political battle over the issue has been raging between the AAP government and the BJP, with both blaming the other.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday, asking him to take all possible action to ensure the sealing stops. The L-G assured him that all routes were being explored. The L-G is also the chairperson of DDA.

On Tuesday, Puri had met the L-G, commissioners of the three municipal corporations and and the NDMC chairperson, among others, to find a solution to the issue. Land in Delhi falls under the jurisdiction of the Centre and the L-G.

Market associations across the city, meanwhile, called for a bandh on February 2, 3 and 4.

Reacting to Puri’s announcement, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj tweeted, “Today Central Govt UD Minister announced few measures to stop sealing in Delhi. This is exactly what AAP has been screening for last 2 months. Solution was with Central govt, the intention was missing. BJP kept misleading the people by diverting the blame on Delhi govt.”

