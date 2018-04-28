As strike continues, AIIMS faculty member says sorry for slap

Resident doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) raise slogans during an indefinite strike after a junior doctor was assaulted by a senior doctor, in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Resident doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) raise slogans during an indefinite strike after a junior doctor was assaulted by a senior doctor, in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Most of the estimated 12,000 patients who come to the AIIMS outpatient clinics daily were left in the lurch on Friday as the strike by doctors entered its second day, and outpatient clinics remained largely non-operational. With no immediate resolution to the strike, despite meetings between agitating doctors and the administration, and two holidays coming up in the next three days, the woes of patients are only likely to increase, doctors admitted.

The trigger for the strike is the alleged assault of a resident doctor by a faculty member — an incident the AIIMS administration has acknowledged, with institute director Randeep Guleria forming a five-member committee, chaired by the Dean-Research, to look into it. The doctors, led by the Resident Doctors’ Association, have remained adamant that the faculty member must resign.

In an earlier statement, AIIMS had said, “As a consequence of this strike, all routine surgeries have been cancelled, outpatient clinics will run in a restricted manner and all academic activity and exams are postponed indefinitely.” On Friday, it said, “The committee constituted by AIIMS director to enquire into the complaints met today. The faculty member tendered a written apology and has proceeded on leave…”

Zohra Bibi, who came to AIIMS Friday with her three-year-old son from Bihar, who has been suffering from severe stomach ache, said, “We stood in line but were turned away. I don’t know when I’ll be able to return.”

Harjit Singh Bhati, president, RDA, “The resident doctor was on rounds with the faculty member when his phone rang, and he was slapped by the faculty member. We want his resignation.”

