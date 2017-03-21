As stories of infighting do the rounds, BJP fears it will cost them MCD polls

Even though the bypolls do not have much significance in terms of majority, it is an important election as it will help parties gauge the mood of the public ahead of the MCD polls. Even though the bypolls do not have much significance in terms of majority, it is an important election as it will help parties gauge the mood of the public ahead of the MCD polls.

With stories of infighting within the Delhi BJP surfacing each day, senior party leaders said they feared the developments could cost them the upcoming civic polls despite a ‘Modi wave’. On Monday, a day after the Delhi unit formed committees to oversee preparations for polls, many MPs (BJP won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 general elections) did not attend a hawan, organised at the Delhi unit’s office to officially kick of its MCD campaign. Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju and other senior leaders too maintained their distance from unit chief Manoj Tiwari.

A leader said Tiwari left in the middle to attend a scheduled programme. “Delhi BJP MPs are part of various committees; they should have attended the hawan. Except Udit Raj, no one turned up,” a senior leader said. However, another leader said the MPs could not attend due to the ongoing Parliament session.

This comes close on the heels of the party’s decision to not field any sitting councillors or their family member for the polls — which led to some murmurs of discontent within the party. Rajouri Garden candidate finalised

The BJP-Shiromani Akal Dal named Manjinder Singh Sirsa as the candidate for the Rajouri Garden seat for bypolls, which was vacated by AAP’s Jarnail Singh. The bypoll will be held on April 9 and nominations have to be filed on Tuesday. Sirsa will contest on the BJP symbol.

AAP did not repeat Singh this time and named Harjeet Singh as the candidate, while the Congress has named Meenakshi Chandela. The seat fell vacant when Singh resigned to contest polls in Punjab.

