As sparks fly, some panic on the Delhi Metro

Two sparks, described by commuters as a small blast, in the air conditioning of a Delhi Metro coach triggered panic and forced authorities to ask passengers to deboard at Rajiv Chowk on Wednesday morning.

The spark was caused on the last coach of a train on the Yellow Line from Huda City Centre towards Samaypur Badli due to a malfunction in the air-conditioning system, around 10.20 am on Wednesday.

Smoke started billowing from the AC and a loud sound left passengers in panic. There were two instances of sparking reported at Central Secretariat and Rajiv Chowk after which passengers were asked to deboard.

“The first spark was reported when the train entered Central Secretariat station. The second one was when it reached Rajiv Chowk. There was a boom sound along with smoke, and the train was evacuated,” a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

The evacuation led to chaos. Since it was peak office hour, the narrow platforms of the Yellow Line became overcrowded.

Private security guards assisted in crowd control till passengers were accommodated in other trains.

A commuter tweeted: “Evacuation at yellow line rajiv chowk cause unknown but two boom possibly by electric fault not bomb (sic).”

The DMRC said they wound up the evacuation and accommodation of passengers on to another train within 8 minutes.

“As a precaution, the train was evacuated and passengers were accommodated in the next train. The train was sent to the depot for further investigation,” a DMRC official said.

