As Ramjas students meet, a call to police

More than 200 students of Ramjas College Friday held a ‘Jan Sunvayi’ to discuss allegations of misuse of the students’ fund by officiating principal P C Tulsian. Tulsian, meanwhile, sought police protection for the event. The students alleged that Tulsian and the students’ union president tried to interrupt the meeting and that police were called in.

Last month, the college staff association had alleged that the students’ fund had been misused by Tulsian, who used the money to pay his personal staff. “We had been saying that the Jan Sunvayi is an apolitical gathering of students to discuss college matters. However, police were called in,” said Nivash Prakash, secretary of the college students’ union.

Tulsian said he sent a letter to police after the students’ union president, Asish, sent a letter to him claiming that the event was “political and they fear disturbance in the environment of the college”. “I cross-checked with my coordinator and found that no permission for the event at the amphitheatre was given… we decided to call police to maintain peace. I am not against any event being held in the college,” Tulsian said.

While a second-year student said Asish belongs to the ABVP, he denied this and said he wrote to Tulsian to prevent a repeat of the February 2017 incident wherein students had clashed with ABVP activists and the police.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App