As many as 714 traffic violators prosecuted every hour in 2017: Delhi Police

As many as 714 traffic violators have been prosecuted every hour this year till now, more than double the last year’s figure.

According to Delhi Traffic Police statistics, 304 people were prosecuted last year in the same time period. Senior officers feel that the high number of prosecutions has brought a substantial decrease in the number of fatal accidents in the national capital.

“In 2017, on an average, we have issued around 17,158 challans every day from the period between January 1 and March 28. During the same period last year, we had issued 7,312 challans,” said a senior traffic police officer. “714 traffic violators have been prosecuted every hour this year till now, more than double the last year’s figure,” he added.

The common offences for which Delhiites are challaned include jumping red lights, overspeeding, riding without helmet and drunken driving.

The number of fatal accidents has also seen a decline this year, as the numbers suggest, he said. “Between January 1 and March 28 this year, the national capital saw 284 fatal accidents as opposed to 412 in the last year during the same time frame.

“Even the non fatal accidents saw a dip from 412 last year to 287 this year between January 1 and March 28,” he added. The officer feels that the high level of prosecutions acts as a deterrent for road users. “When people are crossing traffic signals and they see other drivers being challaned, they realise the importance of following traffic rules. Seeing traffic cops on the ground instills a sense of discipline among the drivers,” said the officer.

The traffic police has stepped up deployment at vulnerable spots and during the night, there is increased deployment around areas that are frequented by partygoers in order to ensure that people don’t drink and drive or drive rashly, he said.

Last year, the number of road accidents saw a decline from the previous year. In 2016, there were 1,548 accidents in the national capital as opposed to 1,582 in 2015.

