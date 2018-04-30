Atleast 17% operation theatres non-functional in Delhi hospitals, CM Kejriwal to raise issue with L-G

Follow Us:
Sunday, April 29, 2018
Sources close to the CM said that during inspection, it was found that procurement of the same equipment by different hospitals had vastly differing time frames.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: April 30, 2018 3:03:12 am
With nearly 17% of operation theatres (OTs) in city hospitals not functional, compounded by shortage of equipment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his “displeasure” and is likely to take up the issue with L-G Anil Baijal. Health Minister Satyendar Jain also flagged problems in procuring equipment.

Sources close to the CM said that during inspection, it was found that procurement of the same equipment by different hospitals had vastly differing time frames. “It appears that the tenders issued haven’t been thought through. The resultant time lines, ranging from six months to a year, do not take into account the hardship that patients will face as a result of this. The CM will take up the issue with the L-G,” a source said.

After Jain and Kejriwal asked the health department about the status of OTs and their functionality, the department wrote back on April 4, stating that of 183 OTs in Delhi, 152 are functional and “31 OTs are non-functional”. The reasons listed are “shortage of equipment and manpower”.

It said “some delays” had occurred “in the purchase of equipment”. It also added that specialised personnel for anaesthesia, orthopaedic and surgery departments “are in short supply”, and that recruitment will be done by UPSC.

However, on April 5, Jain noted that different dates for procuring an anaesthesia workstation had been given, which differed by six months. He asked why a tender for common equipment wasn’t being issued.

