As Left Unity sweeps JNU polls, ABVP says verdict a ‘moral victory’

The ABVP which finished second on all posts — unlike last year when they were second only on two posts — said the result was a “moral victory” for them. The ABVP which finished second on all posts — unlike last year when they were second only on two posts — said the result was a “moral victory” for them.

The Left Unity swept the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections by winning all four central panel seats with comfortable margins. The results, which were announced late Saturday night, saw a close contest for the post of president, with the Left restricting the ABVP to the second position.

Geeta Kumari and Simone Zoya Khan from AISA were elected president and vice-president, Duggirala Srikrishna from SFI was elected secretary and Shubanshu Singh from DSF was elected joint secretary.

Kumari secured 1,506 of the total 4,620 votes polled, beating ABVP’s Nidhi Tripathi by a margin of 464 votes. Like last year, the largest margins were for the posts of vice-president and secretary. While Khan polled 1,876 votes, Srikrishna got 2,082 votes. For the post of joint secretary, Singh polled 1,755 votes — 835 more than ABVP’s Pankaj Keshari.

The ABVP which finished second on all posts — unlike last year when they were second only on two posts — said the result was a “moral victory” for them. “Three Left parties had to come together to defeat us. That in itself shows our strength. Common students are realising who works for them and who makes empty promises,” Tripathi said.

The Ambedkarite group BAPSA, which had emerged as a third pole last year, also put up a spirited fight with their candidates finishing third on all seats.

The AISF — which was banking on former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar’s popularity — failed to make a mark. Their presidential candidate Aparajitha Raja, daughter of CPI leader D Raja, finished fifth with 416 votes.

Like last year, the NSUI performed dismally, securing almost half the number of NOTA votes.

This year has seen the Left-led JNUSU clashing with the administration on various issues like cut in research seats, and Najeeb Ahmad’s disappearance.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App