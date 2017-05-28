As dengue arrives early in Delhi, municipal bodies rush to get their act together

The websites of the North and East corporations have been updated to provide residents details of Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) in any locality, as well their schedule of visits to different colonies. Representational Image The websites of the North and East corporations have been updated to provide residents details of Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) in any locality, as well their schedule of visits to different colonies. Representational Image

Escalating efforts to contain the outbreak of vector-borne diseases in the capital, the three municipal corporations have passed orders to contain the spread of dengue and chikungunya. With 38 cases of dengue reported in May — the highest for the month over the last six years — vector-borne diseases have seen an early onset this year. In a meeting with senior officials of the health department, newly elected North Delhi mayor Preety Agarwal took stock of the department’s disease control measures and directed officials to be more “vigilant” in monitoring the situation.

The websites of the North and East corporations have been updated to provide residents details of Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) in any locality, as well their schedule of visits to different colonies. “Additionally, a new system of complaint registration has been made available to citizens, wherein people can provide details of areas where they see mosquito breeding and upload pictures along with their complaints. Prompt action will be taken,” a senior civic official said.

Cracking down on its staff, the East corporation last week issued showcause notices to six senior officials, including a deputy commissioner, for laxity in monitoring of wards and submitting of daily reports to the commissioner. South Delhi mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat also directed officials to expedite visits by DBCs and complete de-silting of drains before June 15, to prevent waterlogging and mosquito breeding.

As per the corporation’s weekly dengue report this year, over 4,000 legal notices have been issued by the North Corporation, over 2,500 by East and over 10,000 by South for mosquito breeding in areas under their jurisdiction. The report also stated that over 97,000 households have been sprayed with anti-larval medicine so far.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now