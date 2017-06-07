As Delhi reels under power cuts, Arvind Kejriwal wants people compensated

People at a fountain near India Gate, Tuesday. It was a hot morning in the capital, with the minimum temperature settling at seven notches above normal. AP People at a fountain near India Gate, Tuesday. It was a hot morning in the capital, with the minimum temperature settling at seven notches above normal. AP

Despite the Delhi government maintaining that they had adequate power supply, the capital witnessed several power outages Tuesday. At a time when power demand has broken all records and temperatures continue to soar, the Delhi government has once again attempted to push discoms into compensating consumers for unscheduled power cuts, provided Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal approves the government’s proposal.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed Chief Secretary M M Kutty to place the proposal before the L-G Tuesday, a day before his weekly meeting with Baijal. In 2016, the government had implemented a decision to penalise discoms for unscheduled power cuts but it was struck down by the Delhi High Court since the move didn’t have approval from the L-G’s office.

Despite power cuts for hours at Patparganj, Chhatarpur, Uttam Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, New Ashok Nagar, Pachim Vihar, Karol Bagh, Tagore Garden, Sangam Vihar, Seelampur, Chandni Chowk, Anand Parbat, Jahangirpuri, Majnu Ka Tila, Burari, Azadpur and Karkardooma on Tuesday, the BSES said the power supply was robust. “The power demand is nearly 9 per cent more than the peak power demand of 6,000 MW recorded on the same day (June 6) last year. The fact that the city’s power demand has crossed the 6,500 MW-mark shows the robustness of the capital’s distribution and transmission system, which was able to largely measure up,” said a BSES spokesperson, adding that the highest power demand recorded in June last year was 6,260 MW.

Officials said Delhi’s peak power demand for the “second consecutive day broke all records” with it touching 6,526 MW at 3.31pm on Tuesday. On Monday, it had touched 6,361 MW at 3.06pm. In his written direction to the chief secretary, Kejriwal said, “The file of compensation to be paid to every consumer by discoms for power cuts of more than two hours will be placed before the L-G today itself for approval.”

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “Last year, we had proposed to compensate consumers if they face unscheduled power cuts for more than two hours. The CM will discuss this matter with the L-G tomorrow to clear any doubts he may have.”

BSES spokespersons, meanwhile, declined to comment on the compensation policy.

According to the policy, a penalty of Rs 50 per hour per consumer was to be levied for the first two hours followed by Rs 100 for every subsequent hour. Government officials said the CM had also held a review meeting regarding the issue with Power Minister Satyendar Jain and officials of the department, while directing the department to put up hoardings with complaint numbers for the three discoms.

