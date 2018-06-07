As AAP switches to Lok Sabha poll mode, full statehood issue takes centre stage

Manish Sisodia leaves after the Assembly session (Prem Nath Pandey) Manish Sisodia leaves after the Assembly session (Prem Nath Pandey)

With a year to go for the Lok Sabha polls, AAP plans to link its unfinished business in office — starting from the Jan Lokpal Bill to the Mohalla Clinic project — with the pending demand for full statehood for the capital. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia appeared to lay out the broad contours of this strategy during his intervention at the first day of the Delhi Assembly’s three-day special session on Wednesday, following which party leaders took to social media to push the line.

In a speech that lasted over 30 minutes, Sisodia referred to the Jan Lokpal Bill, Swaraj Bill, draft policy on regularisation of unauthorised colonies, and linked their pendency to Delhi government’s limited powers in the absence of full statehood. “The value of a Delhi resident’s vote is less than someone who belongs to Ghaziabad or Gurgaon. Unlike Delhi, the government they vote for can work for their welfare… in Delhi the sole objective of the Lt Governor is to create hurdles in the work of the elected government,” Sisodia said.

Adding thrust to his argument, he listed a host of pending proposals or incomplete projects. The Jan Lokpal Bill, an issue that germinated into AAP’s current political avatar, was the first to find mention in his speech. “Jan Lokpal Bill could not be passed as Delhi is not a full state. Had Delhi been a state, the Lokpal Bill would have been created within six months of us coming to power. All the corrupt officers would have been jailed. The Swaraj Bill would have led to the creation of Mohalla Sabhas. Power would have been decentralised. But the L-G put obstacles there…we had plans to open schools of excellence but were not allowed to do so,” he said.

In 2016, the Centre had returned 14 bills, passed by the Delhi Assembly, including the Jan Lokpal Bill, to the Delhi government citing procedural lapses. The Centre has sought clarifications on the Bill, which is currently with the Law Department. Sisodia further said that “had Delhi been a full state, the AAP could have fulfilled its promise of setting up 1,000 mohalla clinics by now”. Around 164 clinics are functional as of date.

BJP’s Vijender Gupta, Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday. (Prem Nath Pandey) BJP’s Vijender Gupta, Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday. (Prem Nath Pandey)

“The Delhi Metro is built using the taxes of people of Delhi. But we have no say in deciding its fare. If Delhi was a full state, its fares would not have been raised. The draft policy on regularisation of unauthorised colonies is pending. The proposal to deliver public services and ration to the doorstep of people is pending. The structure is so flawed that the urban development minister is in charge of sewer construction in the city. The country’s home minister is supposed to look into issues like sexual assault in some parts of Delhi, when he should be concerned about bigger issues like Naxalism, terrorism,” he said.

CM Arvind Kejriwal, who was not present in the House, is likely to speak on the issue on Friday. BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the issue was being raked up by AAP to “hide its failures” on governance.

