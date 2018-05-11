Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi on delay in Delhi’s CCTV installation project

“The elected government is responsible and accountable to the people. But it has no power, and the L-G today enjoys unlimited powers without any responsibility and accountability,” Arvind Kejriwal said. “The elected government is responsible and accountable to the people. But it has no power, and the L-G today enjoys unlimited powers without any responsibility and accountability,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, accusing Baijal of playing with women’s safety. Delhi CM alleged that the CCTV project has become a victim of Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s “politicking”.

Through his letter, Kejriwal sought to raise the heat over the LG-constituted panel to examine the security and privacy implications of the project. Home Minister Satyendar Jain has termed the panel “illegal and unconstitutional”.

Principal Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida, who is heading the panel, has told the Indian Express that he would be going ahead with its proceedings despite Jain’s directions to him to the contrary.

“LG made the committee without informing us, when work on installation of the CCTVs was about to begin. At least he should have spoken to us before doing so. What will this committee do? It establishes that his (Baijal) intentions are bad. The only objective of the committee is to obstruct the project,” Kejriwal wrote.

“The talk among people is that all this is being done at the behest of the Centre. Your L-G is doing politics with women’s safety. You order him to allow CCTVs in Delhi,” he added.

The AAP chief also sought appointment from the PM for a meeting on the issue.

