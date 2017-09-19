Arvind Kejriwal to review works after returning from Vipassana course

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Source: PTI/file) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Source: PTI/file)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a review meeting with his Cabinet colleagues on Wednesday, after he returns from a Vipassana course in Maharastra later on Tuesday.

The chief minister is scheduled to return to the national capital on Tuesday night. Kejriwal will review the works done in his absence and those pending in the meeting, an official said. “Reach Del tonite. Back to work from tomo. Meeting all my ministers at 10 am tomo morning (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted. Earlier in the day, he also tweeted, “Jst finished Vipassna meditation course. Its bliss. Hope someday, me n my wife will fully immerse ourselves in meditation (sic).

On September 11, the Delhi chief minister had left for the vipassana course during which he could not access newspapers, televisions or any other form of media. Last year in August, Kejriwal had gone to Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamkot to attend a 10-day vipassana session at a meditation centre. Kejriwal is known to be an ardent practitioner of vipassana.

The AAP chief had also taken a break to practice vipassana after a hectic campaign post the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and the Delhi Assembly polls in 2013. He had gone to Bengaluru earlier this year to undergo a naturopathy treatment for high blood sugar after months of campaigning for elections in Punjab and Goa.

