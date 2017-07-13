Arvind Kejriwal to disburse subsidy money to e-rickshaw owners on Saturday

In total, around 6,000 applicants will get the financial aid at the event, according to the government official, who did not wish to be named. Last month, the transport department had notified making Aadhaar card details compulsory for those seeking subsidy on e-rickshaws registered in the city, in order to “prevent duplicacy” in grant of the financial assistance. The Delhi government in its current financial year budget has earmarked Rs 1.06 crore for providing subsidy to e-rickshaw owners.

The Delhi government had in 2015 announced a subsidy of Rs 15,000 to owners of newly-purchased battery-operated e-rickshaw which are authorised and registered by the Transport Department. The subsidy amount was revised to Rs 30,000 for the e-rickshaws which were bought after 2016.

An individual can claim subsidy only on one e-rickshaw. On subsequent purchase by the same individual no subsidy is allowed. The subsidy is given by Delhi Pollution Control Committee from the Air Ambience Fund. The fund was created by levying 25 paisa per litre of diesel, with the objective of utilising the collect amount towards clean environment movement, including promotion of environment friendly vehicles or non-polluting vehicles in Delhi.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App