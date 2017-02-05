Arvind Kejriwal to attend 2-week Vipassana in Bengaluru

Post his campaign for the assembly polls in Punjab, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to attend a fortnight-long Vipassana session from February 7-22 in Bengaluru.

Kejriwal, who has been away from the capital for over a month, returned to Delhi on Saturday morning. Other members of his team also returned to Delhi by Saturday evening. Sources said Kejriwal was constantly monitoring polling in the state while en route to Delhi.

Later in the day, he expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab. “They deserve all the credit for being part of a revolution… for building a new Punjab and against family rule. This election would strengthen the faith of people in democracy,” Kejriwal said.