Arvind kejriwal, Swati Maliwal inspect public toilets in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (L) and DCW chief Swati Maliwal. (File photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (L) and DCW chief Swati Maliwal. (File photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday conducted a surprise inspection of public toilets along with Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal and expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the washrooms.

Kejriwal visited toilet complexes located in Chhatarpur and east Delhi’s Ghazipur and Geeta Colony.

During the inspection, he found that the toilets in Chhatarpur were non-operational, said the DCW in a statement.

The toilet in Geeta Colony was extremely dirty while the toilet in Ghazipur was being cleaned at the time of the visit, it said.

The contractor for the upkeep and maintenance of the toilets was found not engaging ‘safai karamcharis’ (sanitation workers) and it meant that the toilets remained dirty, the statement said.

Kejriwal sought an explanation from the chief executive officer of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and directed him to take immediate action to ensure proper upkeep of the toilets.

He was also directed to regularly inspect the toilets and set up a system to ensure proper monitoring.

