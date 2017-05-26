Arvind Kejriwal’s surprise visit to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital

Latest News
The move comes after a Delhi government report found that less than half of the required medicines are available in some hospitals in the capital.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:May 26, 2017 7:07 am
arvind kejriwal, kejriwal, kejriwal hospital surprise visit, kejriwal surprise visit hospital, delhi news Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said there would be more such surprise checks in the future. (Source: File photo)

On Thursday, Kejriwal made a “surprise visit” to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital at Mongolpuri. An AAP leader, “The intent was to interact with patients and staff there and understand their problems and figure out how the government could help. He wanted to see if patients were getting free medicines.”

Kejriwal said, “I have asked the medical superintendent to take action. I will also talk to the L-G and take appropriate action. I will make more such surprise checks in the days to come. We will make all systematic changes required. Some cases of money being taken at some level was also reported by patients. We will identify those at fault and take action.”

  1. N
    Nehemiah Narzary
    May 26, 2017 at 7:57 am
    God bless you. Arvind Kejriwal
    Reply
    1. H
      Hari
      May 26, 2017 at 7:24 am
      God Bless Arvind Kejrival the only honest leader in country standing up to Ravana style Jungle Raj.
      Reply

