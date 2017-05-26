Arvind Kejriwal’s surprise visit to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said there would be more such surprise checks in the future. (Source: File photo) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said there would be more such surprise checks in the future. (Source: File photo)

On Thursday, Kejriwal made a “surprise visit” to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital at Mongolpuri. An AAP leader, “The intent was to interact with patients and staff there and understand their problems and figure out how the government could help. He wanted to see if patients were getting free medicines.”

The move comes after a Delhi government report found that less than half of the required medicines are available in some hospitals in the capital.

Kejriwal said, “I have asked the medical superintendent to take action. I will also talk to the L-G and take appropriate action. I will make more such surprise checks in the days to come. We will make all systematic changes required. Some cases of money being taken at some level was also reported by patients. We will identify those at fault and take action.”

