Arvind Kejriwal should have apprised me of water crisis earlier: Anil Baijal

Slamming Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for wasting time on “dharnas without reason”, the Lieutenant Governor Friday said the CM should have met him earlier and apprised him about the critical water situation in the capital. He was reacting to a letter that the CM had written to him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flagging the issue of insufficient water supply from Haryana during peak summer.

“The city had been receiving 1,133 cusecs of water from Haryana since 1996. However, for the first time in 22 years, Haryana has contested Delhi’s right over this water and partially stopped the supply to Delhi,” Kejriwal wrote.

An earlier Supreme Court order had directed Haryana to supply water without reduction to Delhi till May 21. If Haryana reduces supply starting Monday, the letter states, “it would create an unprecedented shortage of water in Delhi and could lead to serious law and order situation”, Kejriwal wrote.

The CM had Thursday written to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Baijal, mentioning the issue and demanding action. Baijal on Friday attacked the CM for delaying discussion on the matter. “The first time… CM mentioned this matter to the L-G was on May 16, and that too along with other issues without any accompanying material or background note on such a complex issue… Before meeting the L-G on Wednesday… CM chose to cancel each weekly scheduled meeting on Wednesdays for the last two months. Given the importance and complexity of the issue… CM should have met and discussed the matter with the L-G earlier, along with officers of Delhi Jal Board, rather than spending time on dharnas without reason,” a statement issued by the L-G’s office said.

The L-G office, however, added that since the matter was critical, and Baijal has taken up the matter with both the Central and Haryana governments.

Delhi depends on Haryana to release requisite amount of water each month to meet Delhi’s water needs. Seventy per cent of Delhi’s water needs are fulfilled through the Yamuna, and consequently through Haryana.

Earlier, the Haryana government told the Supreme Court that it was not being able to provide more water to Delhi as it was only receiving half of the water as compared to what it usually does at Hathnikund Barrage.

The Yamuna River Basin has seen very little rain this year, leading to issues in water supply.

The water that is received through Haryana feeds several water treatment plants in Delhi.

In the letter to the PM, Kejriwal said, “Disruption in water supply from Haryana would affect Chandrawal water treatment plant, which supplies water to NDMC areas. VIP areas like the President’s House, Parliament, embassies and major establishments like railway stations, hospitals, etc are located in NDMC areas. In addition to affecting the public at large, any disruption in water supply would affect all these establishments also.”

