Arvind Kejriwal seeks nod from LG Anil Baijal on cancellation of DSSSB exam

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sought Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s nod on the Delhi government’s decision of cancellation of DSSSB examination, question papers of which were allegedly leaked recently.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) exam was held on October 29 for the appointment of primary teachers in municipal schools.

“Papers leaked in a DSSSB exam last month. Myself and DCM ordered cancellation of exam. File sent to LG. I urged Hon’ble LG yesterday to approve our decision (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.

“Almost 70,000 youth affected. We also need to put in place a system to stop such incidents in future,” he wrote.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had last month sought the cancellation of the examination and demanded that the officers involved in conducting it be suspended so that they do not tamper with evidence.

Referring to the incident, Sisodia had said that it was a serious case of corruption in the teachers recruitment process and there have been numerous complaints of exam papers being leaked.

There have also been complaints of papers being set from a particular guidebook and servers being down at the time when documents have to be uploaded, he had said.

Sisodia had said that all these issues were already being referred to the Lt governor.

