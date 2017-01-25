Arvind Kejriwal receives death threats

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo) AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received death threats on his official e-mail following which Police Commissioner Alok Verma has been approached by the city government to look into the matter. Verma directed the Crime Branch to investigate the matter, said a senior police officer. Sources in the Delhi government said the death threat was sent to Kejriwal through email yesterday as well as today.

Delhi Home Secretary S N Sahay has apprised Police Commissioner Verma about the threat and requested him to look into it urgently. Following Sahay’s call, Verma asked Crime Branch to investigate the matter.

Sahay has also forwarded the threat emails to the police commissioner, sources said. The sender of the mails have not disclosed identity