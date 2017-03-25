Arvind Kejriwal promises residential property tax waiver if AAP voted to power in MCD

Arvind Kejriwal (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Arvind Kejriwal (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday, promised that his party will waive residential property tax in the national capital if the party emerges victorious in upcoming municipal corporation (MCD) elections. The MCD elections are scheduled to take place on April 23 and the result will be declared on April 26.

This is not the first time the AAP leader has made populist promises. Earlier, ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections in February, the AAP had released its portfolio for the state and had made the same promise. Unfortunately for Kejriwal, his party came second in Punjab. Similarly, ahead of Delhi Assembly elections in 2015, Kejriwal had promised to halve power tariff and make water free for the city residents.

The AAP government had presented its third Finance Budget for Delhi recently and for the third consecutive year, it did not levy any new tax or raise any existing tax rate. While presenting the budget in the Assembly, Finance Minister Manish Sisodia had termed it as ‘zero tax budget’.

Currently, the three corporations are controlled by the BJP. This year, the AAP is hoping to make inroads in the municipal body after it formed a government in the state with an unprecedented majority of 67 seats in 70-member-house in 2015.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd