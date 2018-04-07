Arvind Kejriwal pitches for the same powers Sheila Dikshit enjoyed

“The elected government is responsible and accountable to the people. But it has no power, and the L-G today enjoys unlimited powers without any responsibility and accountability,” Arvind Kejriwal said. “The elected government is responsible and accountable to the people. But it has no power, and the L-G today enjoys unlimited powers without any responsibility and accountability,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday continued the AAP’s attack on Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, asking who he was “accountable to”, while making a pitch for the powers that former CM Sheila Dikshit enjoyed during her tenure.

Speaking at the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal referred to the recent alleged scam of ration supplies, currently being probed, and said that this was in spite of repeatedly urging Baijal to transfer the top officer of the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

“Is he accountable to Queen Elizabeth of United Kingdom? Is he accountable to the President of the United States? Is he accountable to the Prime Minister or Home Minister of India? It appears that the L-G of Delhi is accountable to none. He is practically accountable to the BJP, which appointed him. He is a political appointee, who is indulging in pure politics to strangulate the elected government of Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

“The elected government is responsible and accountable to the people. But it has no power, and the L-G today enjoys unlimited powers without any responsibility and accountability,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App