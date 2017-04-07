Arvind Kejriwal must tender resignation: Ajay Maken

Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken. (File Photo) Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken. (File Photo)

Demanding a CBI inquiry into the findings of the Shunglu Committee report, Congress state unit chief Ajay Maken on Thursday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should step down from his post.

Releasing the findings of the 269-page report of the Shunglu Committee, Maken alleged “corruption, nepotism, favouritism and other illegal actions” by the Kejriwal government in the national capital.“The three-member Shunglu Committee, which examined the irregularities, has indicted the AAP government on many counts. If Kejriwal has a conscience, he should tender his resignation,” Maken said.

Maken alleged that while the AAP promises to “abolish” property tax, the Shunglu Committee report states that the Delhi government had itself allowed the civic bodies to impose property tax on unauthorised colonies in 2015. Maken procured the report through an RTI application and released it Thursday. He claimed that the report bares cases of illegal land allotment, nepotism and non-statutory foreign tours by members of the city government.

Maken also said the Shunglu Committee report, which examined 404 files of the Delhi government, has “indicted the Kejriwal government on many counts for taking arbitrary decisions without proper sanction from the L-G.”

“The Shunglu Committee, comprising former Comptroller and Auditor General V K Shunglu; former Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalaswami; and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Pradeep Kumar, has also noted the 24 foreign tours within 18 months after coming to power by AAP ministers and MLAs “in business and first class” flight tickets.

Maken said, “A large number of were posts created in the Delhi Dialogue Commission (DDC) to accommodate AAP volunteers without issuing invitation to the general public.”

Maken said the Congress workers will observe a “Black Day” on Friday, April 7, and hold demonstrations in all 272 wards.

