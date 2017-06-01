Arvind Kejriwal govt ‘silencing, coercing’ those trying to expose its ‘criminal face’, says Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo)

Taking a jibe at the Arvind Kejriwal government, BJP’s Delhi unit accused it of “silencing and coercing” those trying to expose its “criminal face”. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the two attacks, on Kapil Mishra and Rahul Sharma, has revealed a new face of Arvind Kejriwal and his government. “These two incidents have revealed a new face of Arvind Kejriwal and his government – this criminal face of Kejriwal has saddened people who believed in him,” Tiwari told reporters.

“Now I also link the recent attack on my North Avenue residence with attacks on Mishra and Sharma, since I have been raising corruption of Kejriwal government and bringing out new things,” he said. Tiwari further demanded police security for both Mishra and Sharma, adding anyone exposing corruption in the Kejriwal government faced danger.

The Delhi BJP president asked for the “sacking” of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who is accused of owning benami properties. “Jain has lost all moral right to hold the post of a minister. The way the chief minister is avoiding to take any action against him, it is getting clear that there is a nexus among the two,” he alleged.

On Wednesday, sacked minister Kapil Mishra was assaulted and marshalled out from the Delhi Assembly and there was firing on Rahul Sharma after he alleged a scam in the Public Works Department (PWD). Two unidentified people had opened fire at Sharma’s car after he alleged a PWD “scam” involving a relative of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Greater Noida. However, he had escaped unhurt.

