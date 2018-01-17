Arvind Kejriwal hopes Delhi, Fukuoka pact will help combat pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Express) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Express)

The Delhi government and the Fukuoka Prefectural Government (FPG) signed a Friendship Agreement Tuesday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal noting that it will allow the capital to “harness” potential in core areas, especially “environment and air pollution”, a “major issue of concern”.

The agreement — wherein the core areas are environment, air pollution, culture, tourism and heritage, education and youth exchange — was signed by Kejriwal and Fukuoka Governor Hiroshi Ogawa. The event was also attended by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other Delhi ministers and officials. The agreement has been signed for three years and officials said the first such agreement between the two cities was signed in March 2005, followed by another in March, 2012.

“I am happy to note that today, in our proposed agreement, areas of cooperation have been mutually emphasised by FPG and the Delhi government in order to get the maximum benefit for both Delhi and Fukuoka. These are: environment and air pollution; culture, tourism and heritage; education and youth exchange,” Kejriwal said.

In particular, the Chief Minister singled out air pollution as a core issue, while also talking about how the “fruitful partnership” was key in the inception of the Delhi Metro. He said, “We hope to harness our potentials in the spheres of environment and air pollution, which is a major issue of concern for us. We would like to have more exchanges of school, college and university students… we hope to expand this cooperation in other modes of transport and their multi-modal integration. I hope our endeavours today will further strengthen Delhi-Fukuoka ties as well as India-Japan friendship.”

Earlier, a delegation of the Fukuoka Prefecture Government, comprising Governor Hiroshi Ogawa; Chairman of Fukuoka Prefectural Assembly Akira Higuchi and other officials, had called on Kejriwal.

