Arvind Kejriwal hits out at officers, alleges conspiracy to protect ration mafia

The accusations came after the AAP postponed a Cabinet meeting, called to draft a scheme to allow doorstep delivery of ration to families (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) The accusations came after the AAP postponed a Cabinet meeting, called to draft a scheme to allow doorstep delivery of ration to families (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia Thursday attacked Delhi’s bureaucrats and spoke of a “conspiracy” to protect the “ration mafia”. Sisodia claimed that it appeared the alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was linked to this conspiracy.

Kejriwal alleged that certain officers were in a nexus with the “ration mafia”. Sisodia also attacked L-G Anil Baijal, asking why he was “protecting” black marketeers. When asked if the “nexus” and “conspiracy” were linked to the allegation that Prakash was attacked by AAP MLAs, he said, “It appears so. The entire matter is linked to the ration mafia. Why else?”

The accusations came after the AAP postponed a Cabinet meeting, called to draft a scheme to allow doorstep delivery of ration to families, on Thursday. Sisodia said that Prakash had “failed” to bring a note on the scheme. “Nexus (between) some bureaucrats (and) ration mafia is (very) deep. Many politicians from opposition parties are beneficiaries (through) these bureaucrats. That is the reason for stiff resistance to doorstep delivery of rations,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Flanked by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain, Sisodia demanded a probe into the alleged nexus. He added that the government was committed to “rooting out corruption” in the system and would implement doorstep delivery of ration, despite resistance.

