Arvind Kejriwal hits out at officers, alleges conspiracy to protect ration mafia

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia Thursday attacked Delhi’s bureaucrats and spoke of a “conspiracy” to protect the “ration mafia”. Sisodia claimed that it appeared the alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was linked to this conspiracy.
Kejriwal alleged that certain officers were in a nexus with the “ration mafia”. Sisodia also attacked L-G Anil Baijal, asking why he was “protecting” black marketeers. When asked if the “nexus” and “conspiracy” were linked to the allegation that Prakash was attacked by AAP MLAs, he said, “It appears so. The entire matter is linked to the ration mafia. Why else?”
The accusations came after the AAP postponed a Cabinet meeting, called to draft a scheme to allow doorstep delivery of ration to families, on Thursday. Sisodia said that Prakash had “failed” to bring a note on the scheme. “Nexus (between) some bureaucrats (and) ration mafia is (very) deep. Many politicians from opposition parties are beneficiaries (through) these bureaucrats. That is the reason for stiff resistance to doorstep delivery of rations,” Kejriwal tweeted.
Flanked by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain, Sisodia demanded a probe into the alleged nexus. He added that the government was committed to “rooting out corruption” in the system and would implement doorstep delivery of ration, despite resistance.
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App
Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya
- Mar 2, 2018 at 5:50 amDear Sri Sisodia, You can't take refuge behind the fact that your juniors (here, the bureaucrats- the Chief Secretary to be precise) didn't or could not prepare the note. Its your commitment to the people, your idea. Take a pen and paper and start writing the note- instead of writing letters to the LG and taking time to release it to the press. If you dont have the time, hire a professional (yours faithfully also is available) to write the note. In case you have problems in paying his fees, ask him to send bills for supplying samosa over 7/ 15 day period. I am sure the fees would be less than a Lakh of rupees. A 2nd suggestion is: use the services of an ex bureaucrat. He will know how a cabinet note is prepared. After all, your Sri Kejriwal is an ex bureaucrat. And from his tweets it would seem he can present it well after all it is his idea. You as an ex journalist can also assist him. It should not be a matter of ego. You do get paid by the Delhi govt, no? So, do some work, no?Reply