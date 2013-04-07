Arvind Kejriwal ends fast,says protest will go on

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal ended his 15-day fast at Sunder Nagri on Saturday,and announced that the party would contest all 70 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kejriwal was on a hunger strike since March 23,protesting against inflated electricity and water bills in Delhi. I am breaking the fast for now,but the protest will continue. We have nearly 10.5 lakh letters of complaints on power and water bills from the public with us. If Sheila Dikshit cannot even send a clerk to receive these letters,then we will stage a protest again on April 28 at Jantar Mantar and hand over the letters to her personally, he said.

Dikshit had reportedly said power and water rates were hiked due to 24×7 supply. AAP member Shazia Ilmi said: Power discoms said they did not record any losses in their collection. What was the reason for the increased tariff? There is need for a CAG audit on the revenue generation of private discoms.

AAP chief spokesperson Manish Sisodia said: Power is sold in units of consumption and not in the quantity of supply. Currently,we are demanding nothing from the government as we feel it is not in a position and capable enough to provide its people with anything. We are ready to fight the elections.

Kejriwal broke the fast by drinking coconut water offered by a girl called Niru,as supporters celebrated the conclusion of his fast.

AAP national executive member Sanjay Singh spoke about issues to be included in the partys election manifesto. If AAP comes to power,we will cut the power and water rates to half. Twenty kilolitres of water would be provided free to every household and billing would start once that amount is consumed. People who reconnected their power lines after disconnection would be provided legal aid. Cases against them would be withdrawn once the party forms a government. Jal Swaraj will be initiated,which will decentralise water distribution in the capital. All power discoms will have to go under a CAG audit. If they refuse,their licenses will be cancelled.

(The reporter is a student of EXIMS)

