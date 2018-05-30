Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Ajay Maken’s son for CBSE Class 10th results

The Delhi CM took to Twitter to congratulate Ajay Maken on his son’s performance. (File) The Delhi CM took to Twitter to congratulate Ajay Maken on his son’s performance. (File)

Setting aside political differences, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today congratulated Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken’s son for his good performance in the CBSE Class 10 examination.

In response to the CM’s congratulatory remarks, Maken thanked him on Twitter, saying, “As a parent, both of us know that nothing can be as joyful as basking in the reflected glory of academic accomplishments of our children!”

Congratulations to the boy Ajay Maken ji. May Aujawi do well in life and may God fulfil all his dreams. http://t.co/YpjdUb8IOn — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 30, 2018

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief said on the micro-blogging site that his son Aujaswi had got 95 per cent marks in Class 10 CBSE examination. “Proud to share, that my son Aujaswi passed his Xth exam scoring 475/500 marks! A perfect 95%! He is truly following the footsteps of his academically bright and illustrious sisters! Proud of them all! (sic),” Makan said on Twitter.

Proud to share, that my son Aujawi passed his Xth exam scoring 475/500 marks! A perfect 95%! He is truly following the footsteps of his academically bright and illustrious sisters! Proud of them all! — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) May 29, 2018

Kejriwal, who is also Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor, took the opportunity to congratulate Maken’s son. “Congratulations to the boy Ajay Maken ji. May Aujaswi do well in life and may God fulfil all his dreams (sic),” he tweeted.

Maken had earlier termed the Class 10 CBSE examination results of Delhi’s school as “worst” in past one decade and slammed the Kejriwal government. The Delhi Congress led by Maken has been a bitter critic of Kejriwal and his policies. Also, Kejriwal has slammed Maken on several occasions in the past.

