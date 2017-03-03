Delhi L-G Anil Baijal gives his approval for Minimum Wages Bill: Reports

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (PTI File Photo) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (PTI File Photo)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has given approval to Minimum Wages Bill on Friday, as reported by news agency ANI. This development comes close on the heels of Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s decision to approve around 37-per cent hike in the minimum wages for unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled persons in the national capital. After the Delhi government’s approval, the minimum wages for unskilled labour will increase from Rs 9,724 to Rs 13,350. Wages for semi-skilled labour will be up from Rs 10,764 to Rs 14,698 while those for skilled labour will rise from Rs 11,830 to Rs 16,182.

While announcing the Cabinet’s decision, the Delhi chief minister had said his government has cleared all recommendations of a 15-member committee set up by former Lt Governor Najeeb Jung last year to revise the minimum wages.

He also said the committee’s recommendations will be sent to Baijal soon seeking his nod at the earliest for the workers’ benefit. This is the second time the AAP government has approved an increase in the minimum wages.

Speaking at a press conference in Civil Lines area last month, Kejriwal had said he hopes the LG will clear the recommendations as they have followed all procedures.

