Home delivery of services: Kejriwal asks who has final say after L-G says ‘digitisation was enough’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (L) and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. (Source: Express photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (L) and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. (Source: Express photo)

Reacting to the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s rejection of Delhi government’s decision to “home deliver” basic public services, from birth certificates to social welfare schemes in the national capital , Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has posed a question — on Twitter, where he makes rare interventions these days, asking who should have the final say in the situation.

Citing both Baijal and the government’s say on the matter, Kejriwal tweeted: “LG says digitisation enough. Elected govt says digitisation needs to be coupled with doorstep delivery. LG does not agree. So, the question is – in a democracy, in such a situation, who should have final say – L-G or the elected govt?”

The issue has become the new flashpoint between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor. While the government claimed that its proposal had been rejected, L-G Anil Baijal said in a statement that it is “advised to reconsider the proposal and suggested an alternate model.”

It all started on Tuesday, with Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia claiming that the L-G has taken the decision without knowing the field reality. Sisodia in a series of tweets, said the proposal had been shut down describing it as a “huge setback” to the government. He questioned whether the Lieutenant Governor should “have the power” to express a difference of opinion with the elected government on such “critical matters of public interest and be able to scuttle such measures”.

Also Read | Home delivery of services: L-G Anil Baijal, Sisodia spar over plan

Sisodia said that Baijal maintained that “digitisation was enough”. He also said, “Most of these services are already digital. Yet, there are long queues in offices and despite digitisation, most people still have to run around government offices with documents…The L-G has taken the decision without knowing the field reality.”

Countering this, the L-G house released a statement saying it had advised “to reconsider the proposal in its present form and has suggested considering the alternative model to eliminate corruption and improve public service delivery.”

The plan that the government announced in November was described as an attempt towards “home delivery of governance”, which would allow citizens to get public services, including caste certificates and driving licenses at their doorsteps.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd