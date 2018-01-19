Office of profit: EC recommends disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs, no relief from HC; Opposition hits out at Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/File) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/File)

In a major blow to the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, the High Court Friday refused to give any interim protection to 20 AAP MLAs whose names have been recommended for disqualification by the Election Commission. The EC recommendation their disqualification on charges of holding ‘office of profit’. These MLAs have been accused of being unconstitutionally appointed as parliamentary secretaries to aid various ministers of the Delhi government.

The court also asked the Election Commission to inform it by January 22 whether any final communication has been sent to President Ram Nath Kovind over the issue. During the brief hearing, the judge questioned the conduct of the MLAs before the EC and said they did appear before the poll panel taking shield of the fact that their pleas were pending in the high court.

These legislators had filed the application in the pending petition in which they had challenged the ECI’s stand to examine a petition against them.

If the President accepts the recommendation, by-elections will be held on 20 Assembly seats. Even if 20 MLAs are disqualified, there won’t be any imminent threat to the government as the AAP will have 46 MLAs in 70-member Assembly (One MLA, Jarnail Singh, resigned to contest the Punjab elections). However, being forced to contest on 20 seats with two years still left in the government, may left party workers worried. The AAP had secured 67 out of the 70 Assembly seats in the 2015 assembly elections.

As per the Constitution, the ‘Office of Profit’ prohibits MP and MLAs from accepting government positions carrying some financial remuneration or any other benefit such as office space or even a car. Any violation of this provision amounts to disqualification of the legislator. The aim of this provision is to preserve the independence of the legislature by keeping its members away from any temptations from the executive.

The 20 MLAs set to be disqualified include, Adarsh Shastri (Dwarka), Alka Lamba (Chandni Chowk), Anil Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar), Avtar Singh (Kalkaji), Kailash Gahlot (Najafgarh) — who is also a minister — Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Manoj Kumar (Kondli), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), Nitin Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar), Praveen Kumar (Jangpura), Rajesh Gupta (Wazirpur), Rajesh Rishi ( Janakpuri), Sanjeev Jha (Burari), Sarita Singh (Rohtas Nagar), Som Dutt (Sadar Bazar), Sharad Kumar (Narela), Shiv Charan Goel (Moti Nagar), Sukhbir Singh (Mundka), Vijendar Garg (Rajinder Nagar) and Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar).

This is how political parties reacted:

AAP: The Aam Aadmi Party launched a scathing attack on Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti, saying he was “repaying the debt” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi before his retirement. “A K Joti was the principal secretary under (the then Gujarat Chief Minister) Narendra Modi and then the chief secretary of Gujarat. He is retiring on Monday. So you want to repay Modi ji’s debt. You are mortgaging a constitutional post like the Election Commission,” AAP’s Delhi unit spokesman Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged. He also pointed out the EC’s order defied the “principles of natural justice” and that the poll panel did not hear the MLAs’ side.

“The EC should not be the letter box of the PMO. But that is the reality today,” another senior AAP leader Ashutosh tweeted.

BJP: The BJP questioned the AAP government over office of profit charges, asking if the Kejriwal government had any “moral right” left after the EC’s recommendation to the president. Citing corruption and criminal cases against AAP MLAs, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the party which started its political journey from India Against Corruption movement has become “I am corruption”.

“Many of the Kejriwal cabinet members had to resign. Fifteen of their MLAs have cases against them and 12 were arrested under different charges. In this scenario, the biggest question before the people is whether Arvind Kejriwal government has any moral right to remain in power,” Patra told reporters.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari lauded the EC’s action, saying it is a “moral defeat” for CM Arvind Kejriwal and that he should resign. He also stated that his party stands prepared for elections “any moment”.

“We welcome the EC decision disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs. Arvind Kejriwal should take responsibility for moral defeat and resign,” he said.

Congress: The Delhi Congress also sought the resignation of CM Kejriwal, with its president Ajay Maken saying that Kejriwal had lost the right to be in power. “Kejriwal has no right to continue. Half of his cabinet ministers removed on corruption charges! 20 MLAs who were enjoying ministerial perks would be disqualified! (sic),” the Congress leader tweeted. “Where is Lokpal? The MLAs and Ministers enjoying perks of power and foreign travel-Where is political probity (sic)?” he asked.

A list of other previous instances where a row had erupted on charges of holding an ‘office of profit’.

*The controversy over the issue of ‘office of profit’ had forced former Congress president Sonia Gandhi to resign as an MP and sought re-election from Rae Bareli in 2006. She was appointed as the chairperson of the national advisory council by the UPA-1 government. Subsequently, the prevention of disqualification act was amended the same year to add the position of NAC chairperson to the list of exempted posts.

* Jaya Bachchan was disqualified from Rajya Sabha in 2006 via a Presidential order after she was found holding an office of profit when she was appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government as the Chairperson of the UP Film Development Council.

As the Chairperson, she received the following financial remuneration and other benefits:

(i) Honorarium of Rs. 5,000 per month

(ii) Daily allowance of Rs. 600 per day within the State and Rs. 750 outside the State. Rs. 10,000 per month towards entertainment expenditure.

(iii) Staff car with driver, telephones at office and residence, one P.S., one P.A. and two class IV employees.

(iv) Body Guard and night escort.

(v) Free accommodation and medical treatment facilities to her and family members.

(vi) Free accommodation in government circuit houses/guest house and hospitality while on tour.

Jaya Bachchan went on to challenge her disqualification before the Supreme Court, which dismissed the petition and upheld her disqualification stating that “the fact that the petitioner is affluent or was not interested in the benefits/facilities given by the State Government or did not, in fact, receive such benefits till date, are not relevant to the issue.”

*Similarly, former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee had faced a petition for disqualification but was saved after the lower house had passed the Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Amendment Bill, 2006, that provides for exempting 56 posts from being considered an office of profit. Chatterjee was accused of holding the position as Chairman of the Sriniketan-Santiniketan Development Authority (SSDA). Clarifying his stance, he had stated that he “did not enjoy any profit” from that position.

With PTI inputs

