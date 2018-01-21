When they couldn’t do anything, they disqualified our 20 MLAs: Kejriwal hits back at BJP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Hours after President Ram Nath Kovind approved the disqualification of 20 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs for holding the ‘office of profit’, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a veiled attack on BJP, saying that in the entire country they (central government) find only Kejriwal to be corrupt.

Addressing a gathering in Najafgarh said, CM Kejriwal said: “They filed fake cases on our 20 MLAs, conducted CBI raids on me and still they found nothing. In the whole of India, they found only Kejriwal corrupt, everyone else was honest. When they couldn’t do anything else, they managed to disqualify 20 of our MLAs.”

ऊपर वाले ने 67 सीट कुछ सोच कर ही दी थी। हर क़दम पर ऊपर वाला आम आदमी पार्टी के साथ है, नहीं तो हमारी औक़ात ही क्या थी। बस सच्चाई का मार्ग मत छोड़ना। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 21, 2018

The harsh reaction came in the wake of the President going ahead with the Election Commission’s recommendation to disqualify 20 MLAs.

AAP is now going to approach the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter. AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said, “Hope High Court/Supreme Court intervenes and sets aside all such barbaric and anti-democratic decision of Modified Rashtrapati and CEC.”

Kejriwal, who is facing a backlash from opposition parties following the disqualification of his MLAs, urged party workers and volunteers to “tread on the path of truth as the god is with them.” The matter, which is ongoing in the High Court, stemmed from the Delhi government’s decision of making 20 MLAs as parliamentary secretaries which in the Commission’s views was the office of profit.

The disqualification came into effect following a notification issued by the law ministry, which quoted the president as saying that in the light of the opinion expressed by the EC, the 20 members of the Delhi legislative assembly have been disqualified. While AAP with 46 MLAs continues to enjoy a majority in the assembly, by-poll on these 20 seats is now in the offing, which is likely to be an uphill task for the party with still two more years of its governance left.

An office of profit bars MPs and MLAs from accepting government positions that carry some financial remuneration or pecuniary gain. Any violation of this provision amounts to disqualification of the legislator.

