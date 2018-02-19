Arunachal woman molested, beaten up

The incident took place when woman, accompanied by a male friend, was walking towards her hostel in Outram Lane around 2 am The incident took place when woman, accompanied by a male friend, was walking towards her hostel in Outram Lane around 2 am

A 24-year-old woman from Arunachal Pradesh was allegedly molested and beaten up by a group of five-six men in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, police said. Police said the woman, accompanied by a male friend, was walking towards her hostel in Outram Lane around 2 am when the incident took place. The woman is pursuing MBA in the city. Her father is a senior officer with Arunachal Pradesh state police.

As per the complaint filed in the case, the accused allegedly passed lewd remarks at her. When she objected, the accused shoved her. When her male friend intervened, the accused allegedly slapped her and beat up the duo.

However, residents came out of their homes after the woman started yelling, prompting the accused to flee, police said, adding that they received a PCR call about the incident around 2.30 am. A police team reached the spot and rushed the woman to BJRM Hospital, where a medical examination was conducted. Police said the woman was discharged after first aid.

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said a case under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restrain) has been registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station. In her statement to police, the woman said she doesn’t remember how many men were at the spot but added that she could identify them if she sees them.

“We have collected footage from CCTV cameras in the area. A car is seen but the registration number is not clear. Residents told us that the car was red in colour. We are probing further,” a police officer said.

