Jaitley defamation case: Court reserves order on Kejriwal’s application

A Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Friday reserved its order on the applications filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Raghav Chadha in the defamation case filed against them by Union Minister Arun Jaitley. The court will hear the case on Monday.

Kejriwal and six AAP leaders — Chadha, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Deepak Bajpai and Kumar Vishwas — had alleged financial irregularities by Jaitley during his tenure as president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Jaitley then filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against them. The applications had sought various documents, along with the copies of letters reportedly written by former cricketers to Jaitley highlighting corruption in the cricket association.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Jaitley, called the applications “frivolous” and urged the court to dismiss them. “One-and-a-half years have already passed since the complaint was filed and they (accused) chose to remain silent. Every time, some frivolous application comes (up),” the advocate said. Luthra told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat that Kejriwal and Chadha were trying to delay the trial in the case.

The court heard submissions from both parties and reserved its order on the applications for Monday. The court also granted exemption from personal appearance for the day to Jaitley and accused persons after they moved applications citing personal reasons. Chadha and Vishwas, however, were present during the proceedings.

