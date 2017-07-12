Arrested For Duping Embassy Official: Farmer posed as filmmaker to seek US visa, ‘attend IIFA’

A few days ago, Amrik had applied for a non-immigrant visa at the US Embassy. (File) A few days ago, Amrik had applied for a non-immigrant visa at the US Embassy. (File)

A 38-year-old farmer from Punjab, who “wore branded clothes to look like a film producer” so he could get a US visa, has been arrested for trying to dupe Embassy officials. The accused had allegedly told officials that he is a filmmaker and needs a visa to “attend the IIFA awards in New York”. DCP (crime) Madhur Verma said they have arrested two persons — Amrik Singh, a farmer and Gurmukh Singh (40), a visa agent. “The arrest was made after we received a complaint from Robert Rentz, deputy regional security officer in the US Embassy. A case was registered under IPC sections 417 (punishment for cheating), 468 (forgery) and 471 (using genuine as forged), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34. Arrested persons were produced before the court and sent to 14-day judicial custody in Tihar Jail,” Verma said.

Sources said that suspecting a bigger conspiracy, officials of the US Embassy approached the inter-state cell of Crime Branch, and a team under the supervision of sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh started the investigation. A few days ago, Amrik had applied for a non-immigrant visa at the US Embassy. In his application, he claimed to be a film producer.

“He claimed he is in business of filmmaking, and the purpose of his visit is to attend the IIFA awards festival in New York. To corroborate his claims, he even showed multiple movie flyers wherein his name was printed as the presenter. ‘Amrik Film Corporation’ was printed across his income statement,” an official privy to the investigation said.

Sources said Amrik’s wife also applied along with him. However, as officials became suspicious and started questioning Amrik, he broke down and revealed he is a farmer from Punjab, the official said. “All the forged documents were provided to him by a visa agent, identified as Gurmukh. Amrik disclosed that he met with Gumukh, who introduced him to one Salim, and assured him that they have good contacts in the US Embassy to arrange for his visa,” police sources said.

“A deal was struck at Rs 20 lakh. Amrik paid Rs 20,000 in advance and the remaining amount was to be paid after receiving the visa. Rs 15 lakh was to be given to Salim, and Rs 5 lakh to Gurmukh,” police sources said.

