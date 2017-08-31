Army man held in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri after ramming truck into bike; one killed

A crime and forensics team visited the spot. CCTV footage is being analysed to establish the sequence of events that led to the accident. A crime and forensics team visited the spot. CCTV footage is being analysed to establish the sequence of events that led to the accident.

A 39-year-old Indian Army personnel was arrested for allegedly ramming a military truck into a motorcycle, killing the pillion rider and injuring the other in Chanakyapuri this morning, the police said. The accused, Shikato Sema, is posted in the Assam Regiment. The victims have been identified as Naushad Aminuddin (37) and Mohammad Arif (46), they said.

Aminuddin died in the accident while Arif escaped with injuries. The truck was trying to overtake the motorcycle but ended up hitting it near the Assam Bhawan, the police said. While Arif, who was riding the two-wheeler, was thrown a few metres away, Aminuddin was crushed under the wheels of the truck, the police said. The duo was wearing helmets.

A crime and forensics team visited the spot. CCTV footage is being analysed to establish the sequence of events that led to the accident. Aminuddin was a carpenter by profession and was on way to Palam for work when the accident happened.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App