Argument started over honking: Man assaulted by mob that called him ‘cattle thief’

A 22-year-old man, who works as a technical assistant at a Delhi Metro construction site, was allegedly beaten up by a mob after an argument over honking turned ugly in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony area. The victim has alleged that the mob hurled communal slurs at him and accused him of being a ‘cattle thief’.

The incident took place on July 7, but police lodged an FIR under sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 of the IPC on Sunday after they received a complaint from him. The victim has, in his complaint, alleged that the mob passed communal slurs, but police said they will add fresh charges only after investigation.

Around 2.10 am on July 7, the Sarai Kale Khan police post received a PCR call — the caller said a buffalo thief had been apprehended. Head constable Yazuvender reached the spot and found that Iftikaar Alam had been held hostage by local residents. The residents told the policeman that three buffaloes were tied and Alam was found standing near them with a tempo. “After an enquiry, police came to know about his identity and realised that they have caught him mistakenly. He had been beaten up by the public. Later, the matter was settled amicably. Alam refused to undergo a medical examination, but was later admitted to Jeewan Hospital,” police sources said.

DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said the complainant, Iftikaar Alam, had a fight with a group of people, in which he suffered injuries. But, he settled the matter and left after signing a compromise paper.

“Now, on his behalf, one Ehsan Alam filed a complaint on Sunday at Sunlight Colony police station. The complainant has alleged that he was illegally restrained as well. A case has been registered and a probe is on. The reports of his medical examination states it is a simple injury,” he added.

The victim’s brother, Ehsan Alam, a student of Aligarh Muslim University, told The Indian Express,“A concrete mixer truck was standing in front of Alam’s vehicle. Three buffaloes were tied there, and suddenly 8-10 people gathered there and held him hostage.”

“They took him to Yamuna Khadar and started beating him up with sticks. Communal slurs were also hurled at him,” the complaint states. While Ehsan has alleged that his brother has tried to register a police complaint several times, Baaniya said, “There was no complaint from him earlier.”

