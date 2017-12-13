Argument over loud music near a west Delhi tea stall ends in gunshots

A 36-year-old bank manager with a private bank did not anticipate how fast an argument over loud music would escalate — and end in three gunshots. HDFC employee Priyatosh and his friend were sitting inside his Hyundai Verna car near a tea stall in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, when two men on a scooter asked them to lower the volume.

They got into a heated argument, following which the men on the scooter called their friends, who allegedly thrashed the two men before firing three gunshots, all of which missed.

Police said an FIR has been filed at Hari Nagar Police Station, and the accused are absconding.

Priyatosh told police in his complaint that he had gone to meet his friend Rahul Singh near Sagarpur bus stand around 11 pm on December 6. “They were sitting in their car at a tea stall and were playing music. At one point, two men on a scooter next to their vehicle asked them to lower the volume,” police said, quoting from the complainant’s statement.

The complainant alleged that they started abusing them, following which Rahul came out of the car. “They entered into a heated argument, which later turned into a scuffle. One of them claimed he is a local gangster and will teach them a lesson. He then allegedly made a call and three of his friends landed there in minutes. They allegedly grabbed the men and started thrashing them. One of them whipped out a pistol and opened fire,” police said, quoting from the complainant’s statement.

Police said all three shots missed the two men. “On hearing the gunshots, local residents rushed to the spot, while the accused fled,” an officer said.

DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said, “We have registered an FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 of the IPC and several sections of the Arms Act.”

While the complainant alleged that there were two men on the scooter, DCP Kumar said there was just one man, who was allegedly slapped by the complainant. This prompted him to call his accomplices, one of whom opened fire, Kumar said.

