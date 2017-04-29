Are policewomen deployed at public places, DCW asks Delhi Police

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal has sought a copy of the PHQ circular related to the same and details of the steps to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court. DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal has sought a copy of the PHQ circular related to the same and details of the steps to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court.

The DCW has issued notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner seeking to know if women police personnel in plainclothes are being deployed at public places to curb cases of molestation, stalking and rape in the national capital.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) sought the details referring to a Supreme Court order which calls for district additional commissioners of police and DCPs to depute women officers in plainclothes at bus stops, railway stations, parks and educational institutions, among others.

Further, it was directed that in case any untoward incident takes place, these officers should intervene and take legal action, the Commission said in the notice.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal has sought a copy of the PHQ circular related to the same and details of the steps to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court.

Maliwal also asked for providing a list of women officers deployed in plainclothes in various districts along with their names, designations, locations in which they are deputed, and duration of deployment in a week.

The Commission has asked the top cop to furnish all the details by May 8.

