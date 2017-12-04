Appointments to 9th CWC violated rules, suggests RTI

The appointments were to be made to four CWCs whose term was to expire in May. (Represetational) The appointments were to be made to four CWCs whose term was to expire in May. (Represetational)

The appointment of members to the newly constituted 9th Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has not been done as per rules, a Right To Information (RTI) reply, filed by an NGO, has shown. The NGO, Association for Development (AFD), also wrote to the Director of Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) on November 30, stating that the panel prepared by the selection committee to appoint the chairperson and other members of the earlier CWC cannot be used to appoint the newly constituted CWC. The NGO has emphasised that a new panel must be formed for this purpose.

The 9th CWC committee, located at the Community Centre in Gole Market, violates Rule 87, 88 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Model Rules 2016, the NGO has said. In February, the Delhi government had issued advertisement for filling vacant posts in the existing CWC. In April and May, meetings were held for the state-level selection committee to recommend eligible candidates for the same.

The appointments were to be made to four CWCs whose term was to expire in May, one CWC whose term expires on December 12 this year, and another for vacant positions at the CWCs in Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar. Each CWC consists of a chairperson and four other members, one out of whom is a woman and another an expert on child issues.

“The 9th and the new CWC was notified on November 8, 2017. But the members appointed for this CWC are from ones which was empaneled by the earlier selection committee. This has been known through the minutes of the meeting, which we procured through an RTI,” said Yogesh Kumar, director, AFD.

WCD director Shilpa Shinde said she is not aware of the matter. “I will have to go back and check the file on this issue. Right now I cannot say anything,” she said.

Rule 88 (11) states: “Names of the panel shall be valid for consideration for a period of one year, which may be extended by six months where a new panel has not been constituted, in order to fill vacancies which may arise during such period either due to non-reporting of the selected persons within a stipulated time from the date of appointment, or otherwise during the tenure of the board and committee.”

Referring to this, Kumar said, “A plain reading of the rules reveals that the panel of these members shall be valid for a period of one year, extendable for another six months. This panel of three members is meant for CWCs constituted from among members selected by the selection committee. The panel cannot be used for the new committee since fresh advertisement has to be issued for that.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App