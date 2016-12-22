App-based cabs should have minimum govt inteference, says Delhi HC

Any policy to regulate app-based cab aggregators like Ola and Uber should have minimum interference by the government and market forces should be allowed to operate, as a regulation could even “bring in corruption” in this emerging sector, Delhi High Court said on Wednesday.

Stressing that the regulations should encourage everyone to go for a futuristic scheme, providing for use of “clean fuel and cleaner public transport”, Justice Manmohan asked the Delhi government to consider the policy drafted by a court-appointed panel and come back with its stand by February 6, the next date of hearing.

The observations were made while hearing a plea filed by Association of Radio Taxi Operators and Ola cabs owner ANI Technologies on the issue of regulation of taxi aggregators Ola and Uber.

Central government counsel Manish Mohan and Kirtiman Singh told the bench that the recommendations of the high-level committee had been made public and if the suggestions were acceptable to the states, then the governments will be asked to make a scheme under the policy for regulation of taxis, including app-based cab aggregators.

Delhi government, represented by senior standing counsel Rahul Mehra, said it would not follow the policy “blindly” as it would need to first look at it from the point of larger public interest.

The committee recommendations include suggestions to “embrace digital technology” and “online grant” of the taxi permits. The committee has also suggested that “compliant personal vehicles” could be permitted to be converted to commercial taxis on payment of requisite charges and online registration.

The Delhi government on Wednesday had raised objections to the recommendation regarding allowing of “surge pricing” and “unregulated” taxi fares.