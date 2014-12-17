App-based cab booking service will return but with new guidelines

According to the proposal, black and yellow taxi owners will be allowed to register with any cab service company. (Source: PTI photo)

App-based cab booking services will soon make a comeback in the capital with the Delhi government making specific guidelines for their operation which will include mandatory installation of GPS devices and providing full database of their drivers to police.

Delhi government had banned web-based taxi booking services on December 8 following outrage over the rape of a 27-year-old financial executive allegedly by a driver of Uber cab which operates through mobile app.

According to new rules, cabs having only NCR permit will be allowed to operate in the capital. Those having all India permit will not be allowed to ply in the city. The Uber cab driver who allegedly raped the women had an all India permit for his vehicle and it did not have an NCR permit.

The new rules will also be applicable to all cabs plying in the national capital. The government’s move comes after several loopholes in cab operations emerged after the Uber rape case.

Transport Department has sent the proposal comprising strict guidelines for taxi operators to Lt Governor Najeeb Jung for his go-ahead.

According to the proposal, black and yellow taxi owners will be allowed to register with any cab service company.

Officials said all city cabs will have to follow the new guidelines which put onus on cab companies for any wrongdoing by the drivers.

“Under new rules, cab service providers, including app- based taxi service, will have to register themselves with transport department. We have also made it mandatory to install GPS in taxis and to provide the database of their drivers to Delhi Police,” said a senior government official.

The official also said that according to new rules, cab service providers will be responsible if driver is found involved in any crime.

“Under old rules, there was no responsibility on the companies. But, as per new norms, they will have to take complete responsibility of the chauffeur’s behaviour. Besides, taxis having NCR permit will only be allowed to ply in Delhi,” he added.

In the national capital, there are 78,686 taxis, including 12,000 black and yellow taxis.

“In the new proposed rules, we have also given rights to drivers, who are now individually running their taxis, to work under any registered company running taxis in Delhi.

“With this, black and yellow (Kali Pili) taxi drivers can also ply their vehicles under the banner of registered taxi service providers following which they can easily get passengers,” he added.

32-year-old Shiv Kumar Yadav, the driver of Uber, a US- based cab service, had allegedly raped the executive on December 5 after she booked the cab from Vasant Kunj to her house in Inderlok on her smartphone.

